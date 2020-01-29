St Mirren unveil fan ownership and charity partnership plan

Chairman Gordon Scott completed a fan-assisted takeover of St Mirren in 2016

St Mirren could be fan owned by 2021 - five years ahead of schedule - after unveiling plans for a partnership with Paisley-based charity Kibble.

The St Mirren Independent Supporters Trust (SMISA) are due to buy out club chairman Gordon Scott in 2026, having been part of his takeover in 2016.

Under the new proposals, Kibble would buy 27.5% of Scott's shares now, with SMISA's stake rising to 51% next year.

SMISA's 1,200 members will vote on the plan and are due to meet next week.

Scott would remain as chairman, with SMISA and Kibble represented on the board.

As majority owners, SMISA - who acquired a 28% stake when joining forces with Scott to take control three-and-a-half years ago - would be able to appoint most future board members.

"This is the right time, the right corporate partner and the right model," said Scott.

Social care charity Kibble, based in Paisley since 1840, supports at-risk children and young people aged 5-26 and it is believed the proposed link-up with the Scottish Premiership club would be the first of its kind in UK league football.

St Mirren would follow Motherwell as the two fan-owned clubs in Scotland's top flight.

SMISA chair and Paisley MSP George Adam said: "Kibble can bring new resource and expertise to help St Mirren grow as a business, but more than that, it can help grow the club's reach into the community of Paisley."

Kibble chief executive Jim Gillespie said: "The purpose of our proposal is to step up Kibble's young workforce development programme and improve the future prospects of our young people, including employability options, skills and qualifications."