Irish Cup sixth round: Rathfriland Rangers relishing 'mammoth task' against Cliftonville

Aaron Black (right) played for Rathfriland Rangers in their Irish Cup fifth round defeat by Crusaders in January 2016

Rathfriland Rangers manager Aaron Black says his side will have to be at their best and their Premiership opponents Cliftonville below-par if they are to have any chance in their Irish Cup tie.

Former Crusaders and Coleraine midfielder Black takes his Northern Amateur Premier League outfit, the lowest ranked team left in the cup, to Solitude in Saturday's sixth round.

"It's a mammoth task and for us to stand any chance of competing we need every single player to be on the top of their game and Cliftonville to have a bit of an off-day," argued Black.

"We're going there with our own game-plan, to enjoy the day, embrace it a little bit and show what we can do, plus hopefully pick up a bit of luck too," continued the ex-Irish League player.

"It will be a great experience for the squad but we are fortunate to have a lot of players with Irish League experience in our ranks, guys like my brother Ross, Andy Kilmartin, Stephen Hughes, Marty Haveron and Jonny Parr."

Biggest game in 70-year history

For the County Down side, their tie with Paddy McLaughlin's team will be the biggest game in the club's near 70-year history, having qualified for the last 16 stage of the competition for the first time.

The underdogs can however draw on the experience of two cup final appearances in recent weeks - beating Dungannon Swifts Reserves on penalties in the Bob Radcliffe Cup decider on Boxing Day and losing to Ballynahinch Olympic in a shoot-out in the Border Cup final on New Year's Day.

Rathfriland won the Bob Radcliffe Cup on Boxing Day

In a distinguished playing career, their manager played for Ayr United in Scotland before turning out for Glenavon, Larne, Crusaders and Coleraine in the top flight of Northern Ireland football.

Black was a part of the Crusaders side which beat Cliftonville 1-0 in the 2009 Irish Cup final but by the time the Crues met Rathfriland in the fifth round of the cup in 2016 Black was turning out for the amateur team he would go on to manage.

Cliftonville a tough proposition

His charges have seen off Lisburn Rangers, Brantwood and Championship club Loughgall to reach this stage but Black knows a much bigger challenge awaits in north Belfast.

"We played really well against Loughgall, some superb football, and we were deserved winners. But with all due respect to Loughgall this is going to be a totally different proposition against a top, top team.

"You have to give guys like Joe Gormley the respect they deserve and always be wary of players like him, Ruaidhri Donnelly and Michael McCrudden. If you give the likes of them any chances they are going to take them.

Rathfriland forward Stephen Hughes has Premiership experience with Warrenpoint Town and Newry City

"At the level we normally play at if you make mistakes you might not get punished - but I've drilled into the guys that if you make a mistake at this level of football you are going to pay the price.

"It's important that we don't take that extra touch, make that silly challenge or dive in. Our players are well drilled and experienced enough to understand what we're up against."

Reward for fans' loyalty

The Rathfriland boss says his club will take a large, enthusiastic following to Solitude and he is looking forward to locking horns with a former Coleraine team-mate in the form of McLaughlin in the opposing dugout.

"We have a lot of loyal supporters who go to every game no matter where it is and they will be out in their numbers.

"Rathfriland is a football town and we have a very good support for our level of football. Like anywhere the better you are doing the more people come out to watch you.

"To take the fans to a Premiership ground like this is reward for their loyalty when things maybe weren't going so well.

"I spent a year with Paddy at Coleraine and he was one of those guys you would have known by playing with him that he was going to turn into a good manager.

"He was a really professional leader, people looked up to him and I'm glad he is doing well."