Irish Premiership: Ballymena United sign Institute striker Joe McCready

Joe McCready has swapped the sky blue of Institute for the sky blue of Ballymena United

Ballymena United have strengthened their striking options by signing Institute forward Joe McCready.

The Sky Blues have captured the 29-year-old on a two and a half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

"Joe is a player we have been looking at for some time - his performances have impressed us, particularly over the last 18 months," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"We are absolutely delighted and very much look forward to working with him."

United said they had agreed terms with McCready to join the Showgrounds club immediately after "positive negotiations" with Institute.

Ballymena have parted company with Ryan Mayse, Shane McGinty and Declan Carville during the January transfer window, while striker Adam Lecky remains the subject of interest from Glentoran.

Having finished second in the Premiership last season, the Braidmen have struggled this campaign and lie in a lowly ninth spot in the table.

Jeffrey's side travel to Warrenpoint Town for a sixth round Irish Cup tie on Saturday as they attempt to keep their season alive.