Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder

Manchester United have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The initial fee for the 25-year-old is around 55m euros (£47m) but add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros (£67.7m).

Fernandes, who made his Portugal debut in 2017, has played 19 times for his country and was part of the squad that won the Uefa Nations League in 2019.

He joined Sporting from Italian side Sampdoria for £7.2m in 2017.

He has gone on to score 64 goals in 137 matches in all competitions and won the Portuguese Cup in 2018-19.

He was also named the Primeira Liga's player of the year in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

More to follow.

Analysis - 'A player from another level'

Former Sporting CP and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on BBC World Service:

He's a player from another level. He's not a number 10; don't expect him to play there. He's more a number eight - but at the same time he has a very good last pass and very good delivery from free-kicks and corners.

He's a leader because if you see him play you will notice that he is talking to team-mates all the time. Very good players don't need time to adapt; very good players can play in all countries. The way that he plays and the quality that he has, he'll be a completely adapted player after two to three days, you will see.

Everyone here in Portugal expected that he would move. Nobody expected him to start the season here because all of us know that he belongs to a completely different level of football. Even the fans of Sporting expected him to move in the summer. Everyone was waiting for him to move to England or Spain and to a massive club such as Manchester United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.