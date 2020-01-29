Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence to have medical at Wolves

Podence played for Olympiakos in the Champions League against Tottenham in November

Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence is due to have a medical on Wednesday before completing a £16.6m move to Wolves.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo targeted the 24-year-old to bolster a squad that has shown signs of tiredness in recent weeks, when they have won just once in their last seven games.

He joined Olympiakos on a five-year-deal in 2018 after he terminated his contract with Sporting Lisbon.

Wolves have also signed 19-year-old Enzo Loiodice from Dijon on loan.

The deal includes an option for Wolves to turn the deal into a permanent move.

The France youth international will initially join the Under-23 squad for the second-half of their 2019/20 Premier League 2 campaign.