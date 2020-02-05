Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
St Mirren v Hamilton Academical
-
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 8Flynn
- 5McCarthy
- 22Famewo
- 3Waters
- 16Foley
- 24MacPherson
- 17McGrath
- 10Andreu
- 11Durmus
- 19Morias
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 9Obika
- 14McAllister
- 18Mullen
- 20Cooke
- 26Lyness
- 28Jakubiak
Hamilton
- 31Southwood
- 2McGowan
- 21Want
- 24Easton
- 3McMann
- 13Gogic
- 25Martin
- 6Hunt
- 16Templeton
- 11Miller
- 99Ogkmpoe
Substitutes
- 8Davies
- 10Alston
- 12Woods
- 20Moyo
- 22Gourlay
- 26Dales
- 28Smith
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Junior Morias (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Calum Waters.
Attempt blocked. Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
Attempt missed. Sam Foley (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.