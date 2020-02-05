Scottish Premiership
Rangers0Hibernian0

Rangers v Hibernian

Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 4Edmundson
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 10Davis
  • 7Hagi
  • 17Aribo
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 13Foderingham
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Katic
  • 21Barker
  • 22Jones
  • 24Stewart
  • 25Polster

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 18Jackson
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 3Whittaker
  • 40Omeonga
  • 10Boyle
  • 23Allan
  • 11Newell
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 7Horgan
  • 13McNulty
  • 17James
  • 20Hallberg
  • 24McGregor
  • 27Bogdan
  • 33Murray
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

Adam Jackson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).

Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221269155467
2Rangers24184257134458
3Motherwell25132103429541
4Aberdeen2510873028238
5Livingston259793632434
6Hibernian2571083339-631
7Kilmarnock2576122230-827
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122450-2625
10St Mirren2557131932-1322
11Hearts25310122339-1619
12Hamilton2547142444-2019
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you