Rangers v Hibernian
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 4Edmundson
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 10Davis
- 7Hagi
- 17Aribo
- 20Morelos
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 13Foderingham
- 18Kamara
- 19Katic
- 21Barker
- 22Jones
- 24Stewart
- 25Polster
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 18Jackson
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 3Whittaker
- 40Omeonga
- 10Boyle
- 23Allan
- 11Newell
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 7Horgan
- 13McNulty
- 17James
- 20Hallberg
- 24McGregor
- 27Bogdan
- 33Murray
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Adam Jackson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.