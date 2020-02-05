Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.
Aberdeen v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 8Hernández
- 14Taylor
- 5McKenna
- 4Considine
- 19Ferguson
- 17McGeouch
- 21Gallagher
- 11Hedges
- 23Kennedy
- 16Cosgrove
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 6Devlin
- 10McGinn
- 20Cerny
- 22Ojo
- 24Campbell
- 25Anderson
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 21Ralston
- 15Kerr
- 4McCart
- 24Booth
- 17O'Halloran
- 10Wotherspoon
- 19Holt
- 26Craig
- 18McCann
- 14May
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 7Wright
- 9Kane
- 12Parish
- 16Butcher
- 20Jones
- 22Hendry
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Craig.
Attempt missed. Jon Gallagher (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.