Scottish Premiership
Hearts0Kilmarnock0

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 23Castro Pereira
  • 8Clare
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Souttar
  • 3White
  • 32Langer
  • 40Irving
  • 27Moore
  • 14Naismith
  • 41Henderson
  • 29Boyce

Substitutes

  • 1Zlamal
  • 7Bozanic
  • 9Washington
  • 10Walker
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 28Dikamona
  • 77Meshino

Kilmarnock

  • 12Branescu
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 17Findlay
  • 26Del Fabro
  • 14Hämäläinen
  • 29Burke
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Brophy
  • 27Kabamba

Substitutes

  • 10Kiltie
  • 19Broadfoot
  • 22Millen
  • 24Koprivec
  • 25St. Clair
  • 33Taylor
  • 52Connell
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt saved. Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Laurentiu Branescu.

Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.

Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).

Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Sean Clare.

Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lewis Moore.

Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Laurentiu Branescu.

Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by John Souttar.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alan Power.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221269155467
2Rangers24184257134458
3Motherwell25132103429541
4Aberdeen2510873028238
5Livingston259793632434
6Hibernian2571083339-631
7Kilmarnock2576122230-827
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122450-2625
10St Mirren2557131932-1322
11Hearts25310122339-1619
12Hamilton2547142444-2019
View full Scottish Premiership table

