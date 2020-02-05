Scottish Premiership
Ross County1Livingston0

Ross County v Livingston

Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 21Baxter
  • 25Donaldson
  • 5Morris
  • 4Fontaine
  • 2Fraser
  • 24Paton
  • 6Draper
  • 11Vigurs
  • 3Kelly
  • 9Mckay
  • 8Erwin

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 14Mullin
  • 15Watson
  • 18Foster
  • 19Shaw
  • 22Tillson
  • 26Cowie

Livingston

  • 1McCrorie
  • 21McMillan
  • 3Brown
  • 27Guthrie
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 6Bartley
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 17Robinson
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 5Lamie
  • 7Jacobs
  • 16Crawford
  • 20Souda
  • 24Menga
  • 33Lawson
  • 40Maley
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott Robinson.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

Foul by Liam Fontaine (Ross County).

Steven Lawless (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Livingston 0. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221269155467
2Rangers24184257134458
3Motherwell25132103429541
4Aberdeen2510873028238
5Livingston259793632434
6Hibernian2571083339-631
7Kilmarnock2576122230-827
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122450-2625
10St Mirren2557131932-1322
11Hearts25310122339-1619
12Hamilton2547142444-2019
View full Scottish Premiership table

