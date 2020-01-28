Kobe Bryant: AC Milan & Torino pay tributes in Italian Cup match
AC Milan and Torino wore black armbands in tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant in their Italian Cup quarter-final tie.
Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41, had lived in Italy for several years as a child and supported Milan.
A video was displayed on the big screen at the San Siro before kick-off showing photos and clips of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was among the eight other people who lost their lives in the crash.
Both sets of fans applauded in the 24th minute - five-time NBA champion Bryant wore shirt number 24 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his second goal since returning to Milan as they reached the cup semi-finals.
Giacomo Bonaventura gave the hosts the lead before Brazilian defender Bremer's two goals put Torino ahead.
Hakan Calhanoglu equalised in stoppage time, and netted again in extra time before Ibrahomivic made sure of the victory by adding a fourth.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 12ContiBooked at 93mins
- 24KjaerBooked at 53mins
- 13Romagnoli
- 19HernándezBooked at 30mins
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 33KrunicBooked at 74minsSubstituted forCalhanogluat 82'minutes
- 4Bennacer
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 76'minutes
- 9PiatekSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 65'minutesBooked at 111mins
- 18RebicBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKessiéat 105'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 2Calabria
- 8Fernández Saez
- 10Calhanoglu
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 21Ibrahimovic
- 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 46Gabbia
- 79Kessié
- 90Donnarumma
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 5IzzoBooked at 37mins
- 33Nkoulou
- 36Silva NascimentoSubstituted forDjidjiat 82'minutes
- 29De SilvestriSubstituted forLaxaltat 112'minutes
- 88RincónBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSilveira Neves Vojnovicat 112'minutes
- 7Lukic
- 34Aina
- 24Verdi
- 21Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forMillicoat 90'minutes
- 9Belotti
Substitutes
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 17Singo
- 18Ujkani
- 22Millico
- 25Rosati
- 30Djidji
- 80Adopo
- 93Laxalt
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away22