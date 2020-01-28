Kobe Bryant: AC Milan & Torino pay tributes in Italian Cup match

A screen at San Siro remembered Kobe Bryant before the game

AC Milan and Torino wore black armbands in tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant in their Italian Cup quarter-final tie.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41, had lived in Italy for several years as a child and supported Milan.

A video was displayed on the big screen at the San Siro before kick-off showing photos and clips of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was among the eight other people who lost their lives in the crash.

Both sets of fans applauded in the 24th minute - five-time NBA champion Bryant wore shirt number 24 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Former Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his second goal since returning to Milan as they reached the cup semi-finals.

Giacomo Bonaventura gave the hosts the lead before Brazilian defender Bremer's two goals put Torino ahead.

Hakan Calhanoglu equalised in stoppage time, and netted again in extra time before Ibrahomivic made sure of the victory by adding a fourth.