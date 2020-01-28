Oxford United v Newcastle United: FA Cup replay to be shown live on BBC One

Oxford United's FA Cup fourth-round replay with Newcastle United will be televised live on BBC One on Tuesday, 4 February (20:05 GMT).

The League One side drew 0-0 at St James' Park on Saturday to take the Magpies back to Kassam Stadium.

BBC One's coverage will run from 19:59 to 22:00 GMT with extra build-up and reaction on iPlayer - all available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app.

Newcastle have not reached the fifth round since the 2005-06 season.

Fourth-round replays in full

Tuesday, 4 February

Birmingham City v Coventry City (19:45 GMT)

Cardiff City v Reading (19:45 GMT)

Derby County v Northampton Town (19:45 GMT)

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town (19:45 GMT)

Oxford United v Newcastle United (20:05 GMT)

Wednesday, 5 February

Tottenham v Southampton (19:45 GMT)

* kick-off times - except Oxford v Newcastle - subject to change

