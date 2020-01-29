Women's Continental League Cup: Chelsea and Magdalena Eriksson aim for first final

Manchester City lifted the Women's Continental League Cup for a third time in 2019

FA Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals Date: Wednesday, 29 January Kick-off: Both 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus listen live to Arsenal v Manchester City Meadow Park: Arsenal v Manchester City Leigh Sports Village: Manchester United v Chelsea

Chelsea will bid to banish memories of 2019's semi-final heartbreak when they meet Manchester United in the Women's Continental League Cup on Wednesday.

Arsenal host holders Manchester City in the other last-four tie, which is a repeat of last season's final.

Chelsea have never reached the final of the nine-year-old competition, which has only been won by Arsenal or City.

They were also beaten semi-finalists in last year's FA Cup, the Champions League and the Continental League Cup.

Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson, 26, also reached the last four of the 2019 World Cup with Sweden, only to then lose narrowly to the Netherlands after extra-time.

"We talk about winning trophies and titles at this club all the time," she told BBC Sport. "If a title is up for grabs, we want to get it. It's really important for us.

"Chelsea has never been to the final in the Continental Cup so that's been an extra motivation for us this year as well, to get as far as we can.

"I lost in four big semi-finals last season so on a personal note that is my biggest motivation.

"For the team as well we want to win every game and that in itself is enough motivation for us to go out on Wednesday and perform as well as we can."

Chelsea's tie at Leigh Sports Village is guaranteed to produce a new finalist for the competition, as only Arsenal, Manchester City, Birmingham City, Notts County and Lincoln City have reached the final before.