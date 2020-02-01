Nick Cushing: Outgoing Manchester City Women boss on New York and his legacy

Nick Cushing's Manchester City have not finished outside of the top two spots in the WSL since 2014

After winning six trophies in six years as Manchester City boss, Nick Cushing will take charge of the Women's Super League leaders for the final time on Sunday.

In the modern, professional era the club have never known life without Cushing, who took charge in November 2013, before their first WSL campaign,

He is heading across the Atlantic to take up the role of assistant manager at MLS men's team New York City, but faces an emotional farewell when his side host title rivals Arsenal.

"It is a bit like being in the congregation at your own funeral. It's strange. It's really nice to hear people say nice things, but I just feel like I've done my job," the 35-year-old said.

"I don't know if I'll cry but I'll definitely be emotional. I've had emotional times in this job. It's not all been plain sailing.

"Sunday will be difficult for me in that sense but I have to park that until after the game."

Cushing has admitted he did not watch women's football before he landed the job as City's manager, but during his tenure, they won two FA Cups and three Continental League Cups, as well as the 2016 title - secured in an unbeaten league campaign.

However, his longer-lasting success could yet be his players' impact on the game for the home nations in years to come.

'I wanted to do more than just coach a team'

He has developed a strong reputation for nurturing young homegrown talent and named an entirely British starting XI - nine of whom were English - on the day they clinched title four years ago.

That said, Cushing's transfer business has not been without overseas signings - notably 2017's short-term loan deal for United States star Carli Lloyd.

But in last May's 3-0 cup final win over West Ham United at Wembley, all three of City's scorers - Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp - were English and under the age of 22.

"When I took this job on I didn't want to just coach a team, I wanted to do more, that's why we went with the strategy of having young players, trying to get the best young players in England and Britain, trying to win with a good style of football," Cushing told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Ultimately, we started this off in 2014 and decided we wanted to challenge the perception everyone had of the women's game."

He continued: "The big thing I am proud of is how our football club has played a huge part in raising awareness and developing the women's game.

"The product on the pitch has become better which makes fans want to come in and watch more. I definitely think that has been the biggest change.

"We had an amateur women's team but they weren't under the football club's umbrella. The club wanted a women's team and saw value in it. They wanted it to be a major arm of the football group.

"[Since then] I've led a team out at Wembley twice and I've won three league cups and we won a league undefeated - and we've only been a team for six seasons.

"Everything the board has offered me, they've always delivered. I'm eternally grateful to them."

From 'no grass' on a training pitch to the Champions League last four

City's world-class facilities have also played a part in the success of Cushing's team, but things were not always easy in the women's game, to which almost every female club around the world can attest.

"I went to La Manga with the team in 2014 and it was really interesting that we trained on this bottom pitch, it had no grass on it, [bad] balls and no kit," he recalled.

"On the last day the guy led me through to the top pitch and it was incredible, with all the brand new footballs, and if our under-14s boys had gone they would probably have trained on that pitch every day.

Nick Cushing's final two games in charge of City both come against Joe Montemurro's Arsenal

"I realised really quickly that some of the players and people involved accepted that perception and that standard.

"I personally didn't, because I was looking at Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Toni Duggan and Karen Bardsley who were working incredibly hard. They were incredible football players."

Those players have been key members of the England team since then but City are yet to claim Europe's top club prize - something Cushing regrets.

"I'm disappointed we've not won a Champions League," he continued.

"I think, when I look at our football CV, I would like another league title on it. I think we have tried to be really transparent here.

"The strategy is really clear. Not every fan agrees with it. People want us to go and sign the world's best most expensive players but it is really clear how we have done it.

"Where we have had the budget, how we have tried to develop at a rate that is sustainable for Manchester City."

Nick Cushing (second left) led City to back-to-back Champions League semi-finals

In New York, Cushing will be former Celtic boss Ronny Deila's assistant. - but with his experience and influence, could there soon be a women's side playing in the 'Big Apple'?

"I'm not standing here confirming we're having a women's team or denying that, but if you look at the City football group, we have one in Melbourne, we have one in Manchester.

"I think the natural progression would be to have one in America and, if you're asking me, I think it would be great to have a team from our football group in the NWSL."

Meanwhile, the question on every City fan's lips is, who will replace Cushing?

His assistant, the former Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Mahon, will initially take over as interim first-team boss.

"Alan hasn't been a head coach but he's got an incredible amount of knowledge and experience in the game," Cushing said.

"He's good enough to do the job. He's capable of doing it, he's just got to let the players go out and play because we've got good players."

Nick Cushing's side won 2016's league title without losing any of their 16 WSL games that season

And where does Cushing envisage himself being in five year's time?

"I honestly have zero idea because if you had have told me in the summer of 2013 that I'd spend the next six years with Manchester City's women's team, I wouldn't have believed you.

"I'd never watched the women's game before - I told the players in the first week of pre season 'I have no knowledge of the women's game', but we'll go at this together.

"I ate my Christmas dinner this year pushing for three trophies and by New Year's Eve was going to New York.

"Somebody once said to me, to be a successful football coach you have to build your house on wheels, and this is a great example of it."