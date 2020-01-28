Northern Ireland women to face Scotland in Spanish tournament

Northern Ireland's Ashley Hutton rises highest in the Euro 2021 qualifier against Wales in November

Northern Ireland women will compete in the Pinatar Cup in March with Scotland, Ukraine and Iceland their opponents in Mucia.

Kenny Shiels' side will be the lowest ranked team competing in the annual tournament at the Pinatar Arena.

The games will help Northern Ireland prepare for their Euro 2021 qualifier away to Belarus in April.

Northern Ireland lie fourth in Group C on two points with four qualifiers remaining.

A play-off spot is still a possibility if they win all four matches and group leaders Norway defeat second-placed Wales twice.

Northern Ireland will begin their Pinatar Cup campaign against Iceland on 4 March, followed by Ukraine three days later.

They finish on 10 March against a Scotland team currently sitting at number 22 in the Women's World Rankings - 34 places ahead of Northern Ireland.