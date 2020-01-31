Paul McGinn: Hibs close to signing St Mirren defender

Paul McGinn (left) has made 70 appearances for St Mirren over two spells

Hibernian are close to concluding the signing of defender Paul McGinn from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren.

The 29-year-old follows in the footsteps of younger brother John, who won the Scottish Cup with the Easter Road club in 2016.

McGinn joined St Mirren in the summer of 2018 - after current Hibs head coach Jack Ross left - having been on the books of the club as a youngster.

He had previously played for Queen's Park, Dundee and Partick Thistle.

