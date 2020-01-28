Kelland Watts: Newcastle United defender joins Mansfield Town on loan

From the section

Kelland Watts has represented England at Under-19 level

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season at Stevenage, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

Watts, who can also play in midfield, is yet to make his senior debut for Premier League club Newcastle.

"He's big, strong and suits the division," Stags manager Graham Coughlan told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.