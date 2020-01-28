Joe Day: Cardiff goalkeeper joins AFC Wimbledon on loan

Joe Day spent five seasons with Newport County before joining Cardiff on a free transfer last summer

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Day on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has made two appearances for the Bluebirds since moving to the Cardiff City Stadium from Newport County last summer.

Day is eligible to make his debut for the Dons against Burton Albion on Tuesday evening (kick-off 19:45 GMT).

"Joe has got presence and experience," Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges told the club website.

Day, who featured 243 times during five years with Newport, is the south-west London club's second signing of the January transfer window.

