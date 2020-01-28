Manchester City: Pep Guardiola did not intend to offend fans over FA Cup attendance

Manchester City have played six games at home since 20 December

Pep Guardiola says he did not intend to "offend" Manchester City supporters over missing their FA Cup fourth-round win over Fulham on Sunday.

After the game the City boss questioned why the ground was not full, with a crowd of 39,223 - well below the 55,000 capacity at Etihad Stadium - watching.

However, Guardiola says he now realises the financial constraints on fans.

"I understand the fans. It was never my intention to offend them," Guardiola said.

"It's so nice to have the fans here. I am always grateful for their support.

"Since I arrived here until the last day I want to fight to play as well as possible and see the Etihad full for every game."

The 4-0 home victory over Fulham was the Blues sixth game at home since 20 December and the first of those in which they had failed to record an attendance above 50,000.

It led Guardiola to say: "Motivation was right and hopefully in the next game against [Manchester] United, our fans can come and make the stadium full.

"It was not full. I don't know why. (Wednesday) gives a chance to go back to Wembley. Hopefully they will support us more."