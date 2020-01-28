Warrenpoint Town: Milltown club sign goalkeeper Buchanan

Gareth Buchanan moves up to Premiership football from Championship side Loughgall

Warrenpoint Town have brought in Gareth Buchanan from Loughgall as they continue their battle against Premiership relegation.

The 28-year-old former Dungannon Swifts and Newry City keeper joins the Milltown side for an undisclosed fee.

The club said on Tuesday that Buchanan will "add huge experience to the panel".

Point moved off bottom spot on Saturday thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Carrick Rangers.

Barry Gray's side were 1-0 down before injury-time goals from Alan O'Sullivan and Ryan Swan clinched a dramatic away win.

Warrenpoint have been busy in the January transfer window with Buchanan coming in after the arrivals of Swan, Colm Deasy, Stuart Hutchinson and Kealan Dillon.