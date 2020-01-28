Neil Lennon: Celtic manager 'happy' if club make no further signings

New signing Ismail Soro is welcomed to Celtic by manager Neil Lennon at Lennoxtown

Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Celtic Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 29 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Neil Lennon says he'll be "happy" if Celtic do not make any further signings before Friday's transfer deadline.

Midfielder Ismaila Soro and striker Patryk Klimala have arrived this month, while Scott Sinclair has joined Preston North End and several fringe players have departed on loan.

Lennon says his squad is now "stronger" to chase a fourth successive treble.

"We've done two good bits of business and if it stops there, then great," the Celtic manager said.

"I'm pretty calm about things. There are only four days left and it's a very difficult thing to do in January.

"We've got a couple of good players in and streamlined the squad a bit. Klimala will add firepower and pace to the attack and Soro will bring strength to the midfield. So we are definitely stronger.

"I have a great squad, real quality in it. If there's something available that might catch our eye and is affordable, we might look at it. But at the moment it's very quiet. If I don't do anything else, I'll be happy."

Rangers' defeat at Hearts on Sunday put Celtic's title destiny back in their own hands - they have a five-point lead having played a game more.

But Lennon believes it is too early to know if the Tynecastle upset will prove decisive and says it has not altered his players' mindset.

"It's a result that happens," he said. "Things will twist and turn maybe as we go along maybe, we're just concentrating on St Johnstone.

"I've not detected any change in the players' emotions in the last couple of days. They are rising to the challenge as normal. We have to concentrate on our own business and keep things nice and calm."

Soro, who completed his move on Monday, will not feature in Wednesday's trip to St Johnstone but Ryan Christie is back from suspension and Kris Ajer returns from injury for the champions.

Jeremie Frimpong, carried off on a stretcher in the recent win at Kilmarnock, is awaiting the results of a scan on his injured leg.