David Parkhouse : Stevenage sign Sheffield United youngster on loan

David Parkhouse has returned from a prolific loan spell at Derry City

Stevenage have signed Sheffield United youngster David Parkhouse on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland youth international striker has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blades.

He has just returned from a loan spell with Derry City where he scored 19 goals in 39 appearances for the League Of Ireland Premier Division side.

Parkhouse is the fifth player to join League Two's bottom club this month as they aim to avoid relegation.

