Nathaniel MG Cup final: STM Sports set for tough Nomads test

STM Sports celebrate winning the Welsh League Division Two title last season

After a meteoric rise since their 2007 formation, manager Dale Gardiner is relishing their biggest game to date, facing Connah's Quay Nomads of the Cymru Premier in the Nathaniel MG Cup final in Newtown on Saturday.

STM Sports were formed in 2007 following the merger of Cardiff Cosmos Porto's and Sunday League side Willows FC.

Since beginning life in the Cardiff Combination League STM Sports have won four league titles in 13 years.

"I think it's 10 promotions we've had in the 13/14 years since we've been created, so it has been very exciting," Gardiner said.

Now the club from the Llanrumney area of Cardiff are about to pen another momentous chapter in their history.

The club from Welsh football's second-tier Cymru South have reached the final with with a squad made up of local players.

"We've picked up a lot of players along the way, all local lads or Cardiff based, which is great," Gardiner added.

"We haven't been out too far to get players and the players that we are picking up, they all seem to know each other.

"They all get on very well and that's obviously an added bonus."

"We do seem to have a bit of a habit of getting players that are released from clubs in and around us and making them better players.

"It's great for the club because obviously we're reaping the rewards."

STM Sports have beaten Pontypridd Town, Cwmbran Celtic, Haverfordwest County and Cymru Premier sides Newtown and Aberystwyth Town to reach the final.

Dale Gardiner has been STM Sports' player/manager since January 2018

They are the third club from outside the top-flight to reach the final following Denbigh Town in 2016 and Cambrian & Clydach last season.

Both of those sides were beaten, so what chance of STM causing an upset against a side who won the Welsh Cup two seasons ago and have caused their own shock results in the Europa League qualifiers and Scottish Challenge Cup.

"Make no mistake we are the underdogs on Saturday," said Gardiner, who has been with the club for over a decade and it still registered as a player.

"But we seem to thrive on being the underdogs we seem to lift our game as you can tell from the previous rounds.

"We certainly know what we're up against. We are being very realistic about it. We've got to respect them and understand what we're up against.

"I think it's going to be the toughest 90 minutes my players will ever play. I'm pretty sure of that.

"But they have to approach it with confidence and we have to believe we can try and get something out of the game

"We realise the gulf in class and they're far more superior than us but we have to be sensible about it and put everything we can into it."