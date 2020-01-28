Peter Urminsky: Slovakian goalkeeper signs for St Mirren

Peter Urminsky has earned an 18-month contract at St Mirren

Goalkeeper Peter Urminsky has joined St Mirren on an 18-month deal after impressing on trial.

The 20-year-old Slovakian moves to the Scottish Premiership after leaving Spartak Trnava, where he came through the youth ranks but did not play a first-team game.

Urminsky will provide competition for Vaclav Hladky and Dean Lyness.

"He's here to learn, to get better and hopefully push on for next season," said goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield.

"Peter has exceptional presence at 6ft 5in and has a lot of attributes we can work on."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.