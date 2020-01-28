Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham agree deal for PSV Eindhoven forward

From the section

Steven Bergwijn has won seven caps for the Netherlands

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal in principle for forward Steven Bergwijn with PSV Eindhoven understood to want £27m for the Netherlands international.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is looking for striking reinforcements as England captain Harry Kane is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

In addition, midfielder Christian Eriksen is about to join Inter Milan.

Bergwijn, 22, has played 16 times for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, scoring five goals.