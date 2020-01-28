Man Utd: Alexis Sanchez will 'prove you all wrong' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sanchez has played seven times for Inter Milan this season

Alexis Sanchez will return from a loan spell in Italy and make a success of his Manchester United career, says the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Chile forward Sanchez, 31, is set to return to United in the summer after a season with Inter Milan.

He left Old Trafford having scored five times in 45 games following a move from Arsenal in January 2018.

"Alexis will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong," said Solskjaer.

Sanchez was United's highest earner on about £400,000 a week and said he didn't "regret going there", despite his struggle to make an impact.

Injuries have hampered his appearances at Inter, playing just seven times for the Serie A side this season and scoring one goal.

United are trying to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this month but the move has stalled over the fee and Solskjaer says doing deals in January is difficult.

"We've got players here we're working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there, then the club are pursuing that and looking at it," said Solskjaer.

"Of course it is a difficult window. It always has been. The clubs don't want to lose their best players.

"I can't remember how many good ones we've brought in, good deals that we've brought in in January. Henrik (Larsson) was good, Nemanja (Vidic) and Patrice (Evra) were two good ones."

Man Utd need perfection against Man City

United play at Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday as they bid to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

"It has to be a perfect performance to win with two goals against such a good team away from home," said Solskjaer.

"For us it's not about away goals, we just need to score two more than them.

"When they happen and how it happens, if we concede two we need to score four so it would be good not to concede first because that makes it less difficult."