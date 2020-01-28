The Togo Football Federation back Claude Le Roy as coach for young team

Togo's French coach Claude Le Roy is aiming to qualify for a tenth Africa Cup of Nations finals

The Togo Football Federation (TFF) says Frenchman Claude Le Roy is the best coach to help develop the country's young team,

The newly re-elected TFF president Guy Akpovi was talking after renewing Le Roy's contract.

While the details of the new deal were not made public it is reported the contract is for a further three years.

The renewal comes despite many supporters being unhappy with recent results under the 70-year-old, who has been in charge since April 2016.

"Claude's contract was renewed with targets of course," insisted Akpovi, who was re-elected on Saturday.

"Claude Le Roy must now try to qualify us for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup.

"I believe that we all have to forget the past and re-mobilize ourselves behind our senior team so that we can really achieve the objectives we have set out.

"It's true that when the results do not go your way, people are unhappy and people say it is the coach's fault.

"But we should also understand that our team is very young and we have many young players who are waiting and who may be going to join the Hawks' nest.

"It's a question of patience. Things will change. I say that things will change."

Under Le Roy's leadership Togo failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after reaching the finals in 2017, when he coached at his ninth tournament.

They finished bottom of a group that saw Algeria and Benin qualify for the finals in Egypt with The Gambia in third place.

Togo won just one of seven games in 2019 with three draws and three wins, they did however progress to the group stage of 2022 World Cup qualifying with a 3-1 aggregate win over Comoros.

They later lost 1-0 to Comoros in Lome in the opening qualifier for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations before ending the year with a 1-1 in Nairobi against Kenya.