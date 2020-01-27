FA Cup: Cardiff City or Reading to face Sheffield Utd in fifth round

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Reading 1-1 Cardiff City

Championship rivals Cardiff City or Reading will host Premier League side Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Royals and Bluebirds drew 1-1 on Saturday and replay at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 4 February.

That game was marred by the arrests of four fans with Cardiff later demanding an apology from Reading over events at the game.

The two sides also meet on Friday, 31 January at Cardiff in the Championship.

All eight fifth-round cup ties will be played across three midweek nights from 3-5 March with no replays.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal