Cameron Dawson: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper signs new four-year contract

Cameron Dawson previously had loan spells at Alfreton Town, Wycombe and Chesterfield

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has signed a new contract.

The 24-year-old, who has been a regular in Owls' line-up since the start of last season, has committed to the club until the summer of 2024.

The Owls academy graduate has made 58 appearances for the club and kept seven clean sheets this season.

A former under-18 and under-19 international for England, Dawson made his debut for the Owls in October 2016 as a half-time sub against Brighton.