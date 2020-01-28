Cardiff City 'proactive' in transfer market - Neil Harris

Neil Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff City manager in November, 2019

Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City have been "very proactive" in the transfer market since the weekend.

He is confident the Bluebirds will do deals before the January window shuts at 23:00 GMT on Friday.

Cardiff also have a Championship home game against Reading on Friday (19:45 GMT) and Harris is hoping his telephone will not be needed during the game.

"I am certainly trying to avoid having a phone anywhere near me on Friday," he said.

"But the reality is, over transfer windows at Cardiff, there has been a lot of deadline day action and it will happen this year.

"That is football in general and always has been at this club.

"If I can avoid it, I will. But if it means waiting until Friday then I will. You never know in January, until a deal is done."

Cardiff entertain West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night with Harris expected to make changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Reading in the FA Cup last Saturday.

The creative Lee Tomlin is expected to start along with club captain Sean Morrison and fellow centre-back Curtis Nelson, who were on the bench at Madejski Stadium.

Earlier this season, as manager of Millwall, Harris guided the Lions to a 2-1 League Cup victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns, having secured a 1-1 draw against the Championship leaders at the New Den.

He said: "Hopefully that is a good omen coming into this one. But every fixture is different, with obviously a different set of players.

"You have to be very organised to play against West Brom and have to be very disciplined in what you do.

"And when you get the chances you have to be ruthless. When those opportunities arrive we have to be more efficient, certainly than we were against Reading."