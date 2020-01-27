Manchester United Women: Winger Leah Galton signs new deal

Leah Galton had a spell with Bayern Munich in 2018 before joining Manchester United Women

Manchester United Women have handed winger Leah Galton a new contract, keeping her at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old, who has a further 12-month option on her deal, helped Casey Stoney's United clinch promotion to Women's Super League as Championship title winners last season.

Galton has scored six goals in 34 games for United since joining in July 2018.

"The future is very bright for Leah," Stoney told the club website.

"She is a strong presence on the pitch. I believe she is one of the best in the country in her position.

"Her development since she joined the club has been fantastic to witness."

Galton has yet to earn a senior England cap but played internationally at under-17, under-19 and under-23 levels.

She asked not to be considered for England's international friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic last year.