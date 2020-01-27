FA Cup fifth-round draw: Wayne Rooney could face former side Man Utd

Wayne Rooney could face his former side Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup if Derby can get past Northampton in their fourth-round replay.

Holders Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

Chelsea will host Shrewsbury or Liverpool, while Bournemouth can set up a south coast derby with Portsmouth if they beat Arsenal in Monday's game.

All eight ties will be played across three midweek nights from 3-5 March.

Rooney, who is United and England's all-time record goalscorer, joined Championship club Derby County as a player-coach in January from MLS side DC United.

Now 34, he played 559 times for United, scoring 253 goals.

He won five Premier League titles and each of the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup once after joining from Everton for £27m in 2004.

Since leaving Old Trafford he has faced his former employers twice, losing both games during the 2017-18 season, while in a second spell at Everton.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal