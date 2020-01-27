Ismaila Soro: Celtic target in Glasgow to complete move to Scottish champions

Ismaila Soro was pictured at Glasgow Airport on Monday afternoon

Ismaila Soro has arrived in Glasgow to complete his move to Celtic from Bnei Yehuda.

The Ivory Coast-born midfielder, 21, passed a medical last week.

Should he complete a move to the Scottish champions, it will be Celtic's second signing of the January transfer window after Patryk Klimala.

Soro joined Bnei Yehuda from Gomel in Belarus in 2018, helping them finish fifth in last season's Israeli Premier League.