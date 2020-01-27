Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Fernandes, Cavani, Piatek, Mari, Bergwijn, Eriksen

Arsenal are expecting an approach from Spanish champions Barcelona for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have decided to give Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, another chance to prove himself at Old Trafford and will recall him from Inter Milan in June. (Star)

United are considering an improved offer for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, before Friday's transfer deadline. (Guardian)

However, Fernandes was named in the Sporting squad to play Maritimo on Tuesday evening, making an imminent transfer unlikely. (Express)

Manchester United are likely to make no signings in the transfer window, with a reported £20m difference in valuation for Fernandes and Paris St-Germain's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, who is expected to move elsewhere. (Independent)

Atletico Madrid are close to reaching an agreement for Cavani. (ESPN)

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of 24-year-old AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, a target of Tottenham, as they line up alternatives to Cavani. (Telegraph)

Arsenal changed the terms of a deal for Flamengo's Spain defender Pablo Mari, 26, following a medical, which has left the transfer in doubt. (Mail)

The deal for Mari has collapsed and the defender has already returned to Brazil. (ESPN)

Alternatively, the Gunners remain in talks with Flamengo over the signing of Mari, who they hope to sign on loan with an option to buy. (Sky Sports)

Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn, 22, has denied that he refused to play for PSV Eindhoven on Sunday amid talks over a move to Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

However, Bergwijn has urged PSV to allow him to join Spurs before the transfer window closes. (90min)

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is set to be confirmed as an Inter Milan player on Tuesday after passing a medical on Monday night ahead of a £17.5m move from Tottenham. (Mail)

Wayne Rooney could face former side Man Utd in FA Cup FA Cup fifth-round draw: Wayne Rooney could face Man Utd

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Germany midfielder Emre Can, 26, from Juventus. (Metro)

Borussia Dortmund are also in the race to sign former Liverpool midfielder Can. (Bild - in German)

Tottenham and England full-backs Danny Rose, 29, and Kyle Walker-Peters, 22, are expected to leave Spurs on loan before the transfer deadline. (Standard)

Southampton are in pole position to sign Walker-Peters, with Crystal Palace also keen. (Sun)

Saints are set to secure Walker-Peters on loan, with talks continuing over whether the deal will include a £12m option to buy. (Mail)

West Ham have also contacted Spurs over the availability of Walker-Peters. (Star)

West Ham are weighing up a bid for Tottenham's Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 22. The Hammers are also in talks with Slavia Prague over a deal for Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, 24. (Guardian)

Czech player of the year Soucek is valued at £16.8m by Slavia. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have made a £4.2m bid to sign former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 30, from Turkish club Trabzonspor. (Talksport)

Real Madrid are unlikely to allow Dani Ceballos to join fellow La Liga side Valencia as the Spanish midfielder, 23, seeks an early exit from his spell at Arsenal. (Marca - in Spanish)

Championship outfit Charlton Athletic are considering a move for 29-year-old Guinea defender and free agent Florentin Pogba, who is the brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Mail)

Burnley are planning to offer Bermuda striker Nahki Wells, 29, to Championship side Bristol City in part exchange for 24-year-old England midfielder Josh Brownhill. (Football Insider)

A host of Championship sides are eyeing a permanent deal for Wells with Burnley set to cash in on the forward. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Championship leaders West Brom are in talks with Sheffield United over a potential move for Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson, 24. (Mail)

Manchester City's 22-year-old Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus says manager Pep Guardiola was right to drop him from penalty duties and insists Brazil goalkeeper Ederson, 26, could replace him. (Standard)