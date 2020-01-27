Paul McGinn: Hibernian boss Jack Ross confident of signing St Mirren defender

Paul McGinn (left) could soon be a Hibernian player

Scottish Cup: Hibernian v Dundee United Venue: Easter Road Date: Tuesday, 28 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Jack Ross is confident a deal will be done to bring defender Paul McGinn from St Mirren to Hibernian.

The Hibs head coach says its now down to agreeing a deal that suits both clubs for the 29-year-old.

McGinn came on as a late substitute in Sunday's draw with Aberdeen.

"It would be helpful to me as obviously I've spoken about the need for reinforcements," said Ross, whose side face Dundee United on Tuesday.

"We made an enquiry about the availability of Paul and we were given encouragement that would be the case so it's now a case of trying to bring him to the club and hopefully we will be able to do that over the next couple of days.

"The first part of it is doing it properly and asking the question. I maybe wasn't sure what the answer would be. I know he is an important player for them but the fact that we were given encouragement meant we were allowed to begin the process and after that it comes out of my hands a bit."

Injuries in recent weeks to both Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous have left Hibernian light in terms of defenders and Ross hopes the arrival of McGinn will not be the end of newcomers to Easter Road in this window.

"There is nothing that will happen over the course of the rest of the day but it wouldn't matter ahead of tomorrow night's game anyway as they wouldn't be eligible to play in the match," Ross said of Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay.

"Before the end of this week I would hope we would add at least one more and possibly two more.

"The situation is fluid. We could pick up more injuries tomorrow and touch wood we don't but we could lose players as well now being in the last week of the window. I would imagine there would be some activity both in and out before Friday."