Larne ban spectator for 'entering field of play' against Glentoran

Johnny McMurray's late winner gave Larne a 2-1 victory over Glentoran on Saturday evening

Larne have issued an indefinite ban to a spectator who entered the field of play at Inver Park in Saturday's Irish Premiership win over Glentoran.

Fans are "subject to conditions of behaviour, and when these are broken in such a serious manner we have a duty to act," said the club.

The club released a statement on Sunday which condemned "vile abuse" towards Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin.

The alleged incident was said to have occurred in the same game.

"Recent events have shown all of us the urgent need around mental health provision within our country," said Sunday's statement.

"The level of vile abuse directed at Conor Devlin from a substantial number of people in the away section last night is in total contradiction to what has been spoken about in this area in recent weeks.

"Football players are, first and foremost, human beings and no-one should expect to hear what many in the ground did last night.

"We are also aware that the serious abuse aimed at Conor was noted by the NIFL match observer and passed on to the match officials.

"Racist and sectarian abuse are not tolerated within sport, and neither should any other form of abuse.

"We will be actively working with NIFL and fellow clubs to both highlight this issue and also ensure such scenes are not repeated. We will not tolerate this happening again in the confines of Inver Park."