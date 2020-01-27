Irish Premiership: Larne looking to build on win over Glens

Kirk Millar and Graham Kelly in action during Linfield's 1-0 win over Larne at Windsor Park in November

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch hopes his side can take confidence from their win over Glentoran when they host Linfield at Inver Park on Tuesday night.

Larne's win over the Glens was their first over a team in the top five of the Irish Premiership this season.

"We've been talking about that a lot so hopefully it gives us confidence and belief and we can go on and give a good account of ourselves against Linfield.

"We need to have a bit more confidence in our own ability," said Lynch.

"We don't have a huge amount to fear but we need to have belief in how good we are as a team.

"I think there was a little bit of disbelief creeping in against the top five teams but we can go out and match anyone."

Larne 'a credit to the league'

Larne lost 1-0 to Linfield at Windsor Park in the previous league encounter between the sides at the end of November and will look to consolidate their sixth position in Tuesday's rearranged fixture.

They may have to do so without striker Johnny McMurray, who was stretchered off late in the victory over Glentoran with a swollen knee after scoring the winning goal.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew is also an injury concern after leaving Windsor Park on crutches after the Blues hammered Glenavon 8-1 on Saturday.

Defenders Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey and forward Andy Waterworth are available again however and manager David Healy is looking forward to the clash with the Invermen.

"I'm looking forward to playing at a stadium we have never played at before. Larne have been a credit to the league over the last 12 months with what they are trying to achieve," said Healy, whose team lie second, one point behind Crusaders with two matches in hand.

Glentoran and Glenavon look to bounce back

Glenavon's Josh Daniels and Willie Garrett of Glentoran in aerial battle

Glentoran will aim to bounce back from their first defeat in 16 league outings when they face Glenavon at the Oval in Tuesday's other rescheduled game.

The Glens will check on the fitness of Hrvoje Plum (knee), Keith Cowan (ankle) and Willie Garrett (neck), who all sustained injuries in Saturday's loss.

That reverse, their first since 4 October last year, saw the East Belfast outfit drop to third in the standings.

"We'll need to put in a big performance again. Glenavon didn't have a good day at Windsor Park but I doubt whether they will have two displays like that in a row. Like us, they'll be looking to bounce back."

The Lurgan Blues drew 1-1 with the Glens in their only previous meeting this season on the opening night of the campaign on 9 August and are now seventh in the table.

"We have to recover quickly and not let it affect us. It is what it is and it's gone now. We can't bring it into the game on Tuesday night," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton after suffering their heavy defeat against Linfield.