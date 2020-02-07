Bristol City v Birmingham City

Markus Henriksen has won 54 caps for Norway

Bristol City could give debuts to new signings Markus Henriksen and Filip Benkovic, while striker Nahki Wells is pushing for his first start.

Andreas Weimann (dead leg) may be fit, but Jack Hunt (ankle) is a doubt and fellow defender Thomas Kalas is out.

Birmingham are without Josh McEachran and Jacques Maghoma, who were injured in the FA Cup replay win over Coventry.

McEachran has a knee injury and will miss at least six months and winger Maghoma (thigh) is out for six weeks.

Midfield duo Dan Crowley and Kerim Mrabti (both hamstring) remain unavailable.

