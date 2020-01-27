Women's FA Cup fifth-round draw: Manchester City face tier-four Ipswich Town
- From the section Women's Football
Fourth-tier giant-killers Ipswich Town will travel to holders Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup fifth round.
The Suffolk club produced the shock of Sunday's fourth-round games, winning away to third-tier Huddersfield, after Manchester City saw off local rivals Manchester United.
Monday's draw produced two all-Women's Super League ties - Liverpool travel to Chelsea and Bristol City host Everton.
Record 14-time winners Arsenal will be at home to Championship side Lewes.
Sunderland, the only remaining third-tier side, will host Birmingham City, who won the cup in 2012, while top-flight sides Tottenham, Reading and Brighton will also be away to lower-league opposition.
Ipswich have progressed through six ties to reach this stage of the competition, while WSL and Championship teams entered in the fourth round.
The eight last-16 ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 16 February, as the road to Saturday, 9 May's final at Wembley continues.
The fifth-round draw in full
Bristol City v Everton
Coventry United v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Reading
Crystal Palace or Southampton Women's FC v Brighton
Manchester City v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Lewes
Sunderland v Birmingham City
Chelsea v Liverpool