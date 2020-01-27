Women's FA Cup fifth-round draw: Manchester City face tier-four Ipswich Town

Man City
Man City beat West Ham 3-0 in last season's final at Wembley

Fourth-tier giant-killers Ipswich Town will travel to holders Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup fifth round.

The Suffolk club produced the shock of Sunday's fourth-round games, winning away to third-tier Huddersfield, after Manchester City saw off local rivals Manchester United.

Monday's draw produced two all-Women's Super League ties - Liverpool travel to Chelsea and Bristol City host Everton.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal will be at home to Championship side Lewes.

Sunderland, the only remaining third-tier side, will host Birmingham City, who won the cup in 2012, while top-flight sides Tottenham, Reading and Brighton will also be away to lower-league opposition.

Ipswich have progressed through six ties to reach this stage of the competition, while WSL and Championship teams entered in the fourth round.

The eight last-16 ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 16 February, as the road to Saturday, 9 May's final at Wembley continues.

The fifth-round draw in full

Bristol City v Everton

Coventry United v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Reading

Crystal Palace or Southampton Women's FC v Brighton

Manchester City v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Lewes

Sunderland v Birmingham City

Chelsea v Liverpool

