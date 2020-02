From the section

Newport boss Michael Flynn expects Ryan Inniss to be fit after a thigh injury for Saturday's home game with Cambridge.

Tom King is expected to return in goal and Padraig Amond in attack.

Striker Paul Mullin is set to make his Cambridge debut after signing from Tranmere on deadline day.

Right-back Kyle Knoyle is fit to feature after a shoulder problem, but Luke Hannant, Jack Roles, Jabo Ibehre and Sam Smith are all sidelined.