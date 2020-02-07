Championship
Nottm Forest17:30Leeds
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips made his debut for Leeds in August 2015
Nottingham Forest have midfielder Samba Sow back after a knee injury.

Striker Nuno Da Costa is expected to be among the substitutes and could make his debut, while another new signing, Adama Diakhaby, is pushing to start after two appearances from the bench.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is available after a three-match ban.

Loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin could feature after playing 45 minutes for the under-23s and Gaetano Berardi is also in contention after a calf injury.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their previous seven home league games against Leeds (W4 D2), a 2-0 defeat in August 2017.
  • Leeds have only won two of their past 14 league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D6 L6), winning both games during 2017.
  • Nottingham Forest were unbeaten in seven league games before defeat at Birmingham last time out.
  • Leeds have won two of their previous 10 games in all competitions (D3 L5) since winning seven in a row in November/December.
  • Only 47% of Nottingham Forest's points have come from home matches, the second lowest percentage in the Championship this season ahead of only Bristol City (44%).
  • Leeds have failed to score in three of their last four league matches, as many times as they had done so in their previous 28 games.

Saturday 8th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
