Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest have midfielder Samba Sow back after a knee injury.
Striker Nuno Da Costa is expected to be among the substitutes and could make his debut, while another new signing, Adama Diakhaby, is pushing to start after two appearances from the bench.
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is available after a three-match ban.
Loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin could feature after playing 45 minutes for the under-23s and Gaetano Berardi is also in contention after a calf injury.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their previous seven home league games against Leeds (W4 D2), a 2-0 defeat in August 2017.
- Leeds have only won two of their past 14 league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D6 L6), winning both games during 2017.
- Nottingham Forest were unbeaten in seven league games before defeat at Birmingham last time out.
- Leeds have won two of their previous 10 games in all competitions (D3 L5) since winning seven in a row in November/December.
- Only 47% of Nottingham Forest's points have come from home matches, the second lowest percentage in the Championship this season ahead of only Bristol City (44%).
- Leeds have failed to score in three of their last four league matches, as many times as they had done so in their previous 28 games.