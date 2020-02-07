Championship
Swansea15:00Derby
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Derby County

Connor Roberts
Welsh international Connor Roberts has made a total of 32 appearances for club and country this season
Swansea have full-back Connor Roberts available after a shoulder problem and centre-half Joe Rodon is also in line to return, having not played since October because of an ankle injury.

Mike Van Der Hoorn (knee) and winger Jordon Garrick (hamstring) are both nearing a return but will not feature.

Derby County will once again be without Tom Huddlestone, who has a calf injury.

Fellow midfielder George Evans is not yet ready, but defender Max Lowe is available after a three-match ban.

Match facts

  • Three of the last four league meetings between Swansea and Derby at Liberty Stadium have ended as a draw, with Swansea winning the other.
  • Derby are unbeaten in five league games against Swansea (W2 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in February 2010.
  • Swansea could win three consecutive league matches at home for the first time since their opening three games at the Liberty Stadium this season.
  • Derby's first 30 league games this season have seen them win 10, draw 10 and lose 10 matches. They had not won, drawn and lost an equal amount after 30 games since 1977-78 in the first tier.
  • Swansea have conceded a league-low seven goals from set-pieces this season in the Championship.
  • Only Bristol City (12) have won more points than Derby since Wayne Rooney's first league game with the club at the start of January.

Saturday 8th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
View full Championship table

