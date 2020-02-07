Championship
Stoke15:00Charlton
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Charlton Athletic

James Chester completed his loan move to Stoke from Aston Villa on the day of the Potters' 4-0 defeat at Derby
James Chester completed his loan move to Stoke from Aston Villa on the day of the Potters' 4-0 defeat at Derby
Follow Saturday's live text coverage from 12:15 GMT

Stoke City have both their deadline day signings available to make their debut at home to Charlton Athletic.

Wales defender James Chester is on loan from Aston Villa, while Tottenham teenager Tashan Oakley-Boothe signed for an undisclosed fee, but Tyrese Campbell (hamstring) remains a doubt.

New Charlton loan signings David Davis and Aiden McGeady may both make debuts.

McGeady was unused on the bench for last week's win over Barnsley, while Davis was signed too late to feature.

Lewis Page (hamstring) remains out but George Lapslie may return after playing for the under-23s. Macauley Bonne (hamstring) has returned to training, while Chuks Aneke (hamstring) is still out.

Stoke, in 21st, are two points behind 19th-placed Charlton and would climb above the Addicks in the Championship table if they can earn a fourth home win in six games, following last Friday's 4-0 defeat at Derby.

Match facts

  • Stoke City host Charlton Athletic for the first time since a 2-1 home win in August 2007.
  • Charlton, who won 3-1 at The Valley in August, are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1951-52 season.
  • Stoke are currently unbeaten in five home league matches, in which Jack Butland has kept four clean sheets.
  • Promoted Charlton won two of their opening three Championship away games this season but have now failed to win in their last 11 away league games.
  • Since Michael O'Neill took charge in November, Stoke have picked up 23 points from 15 games - the joint 10th best in the Championship.
  • Charlton top scorer Lyle Taylor, who missed three months of the season through injury, has netted five goals in just seven away league games this season, averaging a goal every 99 minutes.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you