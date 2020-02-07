Stoke City v Charlton Athletic

James Chester completed his loan move to Stoke from Aston Villa on the day of the Potters' 4-0 defeat at Derby

Stoke City have both their deadline day signings available to make their debut at home to Charlton Athletic.

Wales defender James Chester is on loan from Aston Villa, while Tottenham teenager Tashan Oakley-Boothe signed for an undisclosed fee, but Tyrese Campbell (hamstring) remains a doubt.

New Charlton loan signings David Davis and Aiden McGeady may both make debuts.

McGeady was unused on the bench for last week's win over Barnsley, while Davis was signed too late to feature.

Lewis Page (hamstring) remains out but George Lapslie may return after playing for the under-23s. Macauley Bonne (hamstring) has returned to training, while Chuks Aneke (hamstring) is still out.

Stoke, in 21st, are two points behind 19th-placed Charlton and would climb above the Addicks in the Championship table if they can earn a fourth home win in six games, following last Friday's 4-0 defeat at Derby.

Match facts