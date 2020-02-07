Luton Town v Cardiff City
Luton could give a first start to on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, with Sonny Bradley a doubt.
Winger Callum McManaman has overcome a hamstring strain, but Brendan Galloway, Eunan O'Kane and Danny Hylton miss out.
Albert Adomah is set to make his Cardiff debut after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.
Dion Sanderson could also make his first appearance, having arrived from Wolves, and Lee Tomlin, Sean Morrison and Alex Smithies are set to return.
Match facts
- Luton haven't hosted Cardiff for a league match since New Year's Day in 2007, drawing 0-0 at Kenilworth Road.
- Cardiff are looking to secure their first league double over Luton since the 1979-80 campaign.
- Luton have lost 20 of their opening 30 league matches this season; 24 of the last 25 sides in England's top four tiers to lose at least 20 games at this stage have gone on to be relegated, with the exception being Dagenham and Redbridge in 2011-12 in League Two.
- Cardiff have only lost two of their last 14 matches in the Championship (W5 D7), though they have both been away from home (vs Brentford and QPR).
- Luton have made 632 defensive actions in the Championship this season, the fewest of any side in the competition.
- Cardiff have had 51 sequences of at least 10 passes in open play this season, the fewest of any side in the Championship, and some 394 fewer than the team with the most - Fulham (445).