Luton Town v Cardiff City

From the section

Ghana international Albert Adomah has made only five starts in the Championship this season

Luton could give a first start to on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, with Sonny Bradley a doubt.

Winger Callum McManaman has overcome a hamstring strain, but Brendan Galloway, Eunan O'Kane and Danny Hylton miss out.

Albert Adomah is set to make his Cardiff debut after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

Dion Sanderson could also make his first appearance, having arrived from Wolves, and Lee Tomlin, Sean Morrison and Alex Smithies are set to return.

Match facts