Brentford v Middlesbrough

From the section

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins took his tally to 19 goals for the season with his strike at Hull last weekend

Brentford centre-back Pontus Jansson is making progress with his recovery from a hip injury but will not feature.

Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu are awaiting their debuts after joining from Oxford while Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis are long-term absentees.

Defender Harold Moukoudi and midfielder Ravel Morrison could be handed their debuts by Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Ryan Shotton and George Friend are not ready to return to first-team action.

Daniel Ayala (ankle), Anfernee Dijksteel (knee) and Patrick Roberts (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Match facts