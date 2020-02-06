Blackburn Rovers v Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored on his return to action against Huddersfield to take his tally to 19 Championship goals this season

Blackburn midfielder Lewis Holtby has damaged knee ligaments, joining Bradley Dack (knee) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) on the sidelines.

Joe Rothwell (hamstring) is unlikely to feature this month, but Charlie Mulgrew is back in training.

Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert will be assessed after returning to training following a hamstring injury.

Tim Ream could be back after suspension while fellow defender Terence Kongolo is also available to return.

Centre-backs Maxime Le Marchand (back) and Alfie Mawson (knee) remain out, alongside midfielder Harrison Reed (adductor).

Fulham manager Scott Parker told BBC Radio London:

"I know Tony [Mowbray, Blackburn manager] really well. I met him when I was getting married in Barbados - just me and my wife - when I was 20.

"We had two weeks there and Tony was there at the time, and that was where I first met him.

"It's not as if we're always in contact, but certainly at the beginning of the season we had a chat.

"How time's moved on; he first saw me when I was a 20-year-old getting married to my wife, and now I'm four kids down the line."

