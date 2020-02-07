Championship
Barnsley13:30Sheff Wed
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Cauley Woodrow
Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has scored in his past two games
Follow Saturday's live text coverage from 12:15 GMT

Barnsley will be without injured goalkeeper Sami Radlinger and midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier.

The Tykes could welcome back midfielder Mike Bahre.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to give debuts to new signings Josh Windass and Connor Wickham after the pair joined on loan from Wigan and Crystal Palace respectively.

Defender Morgan Fox (ankle) is doubtful after missing last week's home draw with Millwall.

Match facts

  • Barnsley are winless in their past 11 league games against Sheffield Wednesday (D5 L6) since winning 1-0 in February 2009.
  • The last three league meetings between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell have all ended 1-1, with each side having a different manager in each match.
  • Barnsley could lose four league matches in a row for the first time since a run of five ending in December 2017.
  • Sheffield Wednesday's only win in their past seven league games was a 2-0 victory against Leeds at Elland Road.
  • Barnsley have won each of their past two Yorkshire derbies in league action (vs Hull and Huddersfield), and could win three in a row for the first time since December 2011 (four games).
  • Barnsley allow their opponents 9.5 passes on average before intervening defensively - only Leeds allow their opponents fewer (8.1).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you