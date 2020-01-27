Jersey Bulls concede a league goal for first time in 112 days as they beat AFC Hayes

Jersey Bulls
Jersey Bulls had not conceded a league goal for 112 days

Jersey Bulls conceded a goal for the first time in 12 league games - and let in two for the first time ever in the league - as they beat AFC Hayes 7-2.

George Harmes volleyed the visitors ahead after 10 minutes after their fog-delayed flight forced the kick-off to be put back by almost four hours.

But goals from Jay Giles, James Queree and two from Fraser Barlow put Jersey 4-1 up at half time.

Karl Hinds added two and Kieran Lester also scored before Hayes made it 7-2.

Harmes' goal was the first that Jersey had conceded in more than 1,000 minutes of football in the Combined Counties League Division One, going all the way back to their 4-1 win at Sandhurst Town on 5 October.

Jersey have a perfect record of 22 wins from 22 games and are 21 points clear of second-placed Farnham Town.

Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)
30 November: Beat Farnham Town 4-0 (h)
7 December: Beat Tooting Bec 1-0 (a)
14 December: Beat Godalming Town 2-0 (h)
28 December: Beat Farnham Town 2-0 (a)
4 January: Beat Cove 1-0 (a)
25 January: Beat AFC Hayes 7-2 (h)

