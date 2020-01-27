Jersey Bulls concede a league goal for first time in 112 days as they beat AFC Hayes
Jersey Bulls conceded a goal for the first time in 12 league games - and let in two for the first time ever in the league - as they beat AFC Hayes 7-2.
George Harmes volleyed the visitors ahead after 10 minutes after their fog-delayed flight forced the kick-off to be put back by almost four hours.
But goals from Jay Giles, James Queree and two from Fraser Barlow put Jersey 4-1 up at half time.
Karl Hinds added two and Kieran Lester also scored before Hayes made it 7-2.
Harmes' goal was the first that Jersey had conceded in more than 1,000 minutes of football in the Combined Counties League Division One, going all the way back to their 4-1 win at Sandhurst Town on 5 October.
Jersey have a perfect record of 22 wins from 22 games and are 21 points clear of second-placed Farnham Town.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 (h)
|23 November: Beat Cove 7-0 (h)
|30 November: Beat Farnham Town 4-0 (h)
|7 December: Beat Tooting Bec 1-0 (a)
|14 December: Beat Godalming Town 2-0 (h)
|28 December: Beat Farnham Town 2-0 (a)
|4 January: Beat Cove 1-0 (a)
|25 January: Beat AFC Hayes 7-2 (h)