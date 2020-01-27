Jersey Bulls concede a league goal for first time in 112 days as they beat AFC Hayes

Jersey Bulls had not conceded a league goal for 112 days

Jersey Bulls conceded a goal for the first time in 12 league games - and let in two for the first time ever in the league - as they beat AFC Hayes 7-2.

George Harmes volleyed the visitors ahead after 10 minutes after their fog-delayed flight forced the kick-off to be put back by almost four hours.

But goals from Jay Giles, James Queree and two from Fraser Barlow put Jersey 4-1 up at half time.

Karl Hinds added two and Kieran Lester also scored before Hayes made it 7-2.

Harmes' goal was the first that Jersey had conceded in more than 1,000 minutes of football in the Combined Counties League Division One, going all the way back to their 4-1 win at Sandhurst Town on 5 October.

Jersey have a perfect record of 22 wins from 22 games and are 21 points clear of second-placed Farnham Town.