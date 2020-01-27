Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Bristol City insist Swedish winger Niclas Eliasson, a transfer target for Celtic, is not for sale this month as they chase promotion to the Premier League. (Daily Record)

Celtic have rubbished reports that Monaco have made an approach for top scorer Odsonne Edouard. (Sun)

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe says this is not the time for Rangers to "lay down and die" after losing ground on Celtic in the title race with a defeat at Tynecastle yesterday. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel revealed new signing Liam Boyce scored the winner against Rangers after asking to be substituted with an injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Derek McInnes admits he was "a bit gutted" to hear Aberdeen fans urging him to leave the club at the end of Sunday's goalless draw at St Mirren. (Evening Express)

Ismaila Soro will arrive in Glasgow today to complete his £2m move from Bnei Yahuda to Celtic, with the Ivory Coast midfielder saying his dream is to play for Liverpool one day. (Sun)

Rangers will finally get Eduardo Herrera off the Ibrox pay roll this week when he signs on at Mexican club Puebla FC. (Daily Record)

Hibs midfielder Fraser Murray, 20, is set to join Dundee on loan until the end of the season. (Evening Telegraph)

Dundee boss James McPake is also chasing a move for 34-year-old Fleetwood Town winger Ross Wallace. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller looks set to join League One leaders Raith Rovers at the age of 40 after six months with Partick Thistle. (Sun)

Hartlepool United are interested in a move for Dundee striker Danny Johnson. (Courier)

Leyton Orient are also keen on Dundee striker Danny Johnson, who scored seven goals in the first half of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)