Pep Guardiola wanted more Man City fans at FA Cup win over Fulham

Pep Guardiola has questioned why more Manchester City fans did not turn up for his side's 4-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

The attendance of 39,223 at Etihad Stadium was the third highest in the round, behind West Ham and Newcastle.

"Today was not full - I don't know why," the City manager said.

He added he hoped there would be "more people" and "more support" at Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.

"It is a chance to come back to Wembley for three years in a row," said the Spaniard, whose side have won the Carabao Cup for the past two seasons and lead United 3-1 after the first leg.

"Hopefully our fans can come, more people than today.

"Hopefully they can support us more and make an intelligent game to reach the final."

Ticket prices for Sunday's comfortable win over the Championship side were priced from £10-£35 for adults and £1-£20 for under-18s.

The attendance at City's last Premier League game against Crystal Palace was a near-capacity 54,439.

West Ham's 1-0 defeat against West Brom was the highest attendance in the round, with 58,911 at London Stadium, in stark contrast to the 8,071 who watched the all-Premier League tie between Burnley and Norwich.

Guardiola's side's average league attendance this season is 54,391, while on average 50,124 people have attended their three Champions League group games.

Their third-round tie against Port Vale attracted an attendance of 52,433 - 13,210 more than against Fulham - and in their two FA Cup home games last season, against Rotherham and Burnley, the average attendance was 51,414.

It is not the first time that Guardiola has questioned the support of Manchester City's fans, with the 49-year-old disappointed that the club only sold 25,000 of their 30,000 allocation for their FA Cup semi-final against Brighton last season.

"I don't know the reason why, maybe the club could answer it better," the City boss said at the time.

"I say to the fans, not just ours, when they can go they will go and maybe there's different reasons, honestly I don't know."

However, the former Barcelona manager has praised the fans this season, calling them "incredible" but reiterating that the team "need them" after their 3-1 win over Leicester City in the league.